American Tower Corp (AMT) Position Raised by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its position in American Tower by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in American Tower by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $197.96 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $133.53 and a 12-month high of $198.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 45.06%.

In related news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 32,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $6,316,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,437,459.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Bartlett sold 51,203 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $8,448,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,296,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,753 shares of company stock valued at $21,218,220 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

