American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Position Reduced by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.07.

NYSE:AEP opened at $84.15 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

