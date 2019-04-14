American Century Companies Inc. Sells 37,475 Shares of Callon Petroleum (CPE)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 37,475 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Callon Petroleum worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 163,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 219,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 460,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 90,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter.

CPE stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 51.11% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Capital One Financial raised Callon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Barclays cut Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

