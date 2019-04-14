American Century Companies Inc. Has $5.20 Million Stake in Brady Corp (BRC)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,552 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brady during the fourth quarter worth $43,189,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Brady by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Brady during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,805,000 after acquiring an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brady in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Brady stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. Brady Corp has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brady Corp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, VP Bentley Curran sold 21,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $1,036,601.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,626.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,456,682.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,958 shares of company stock worth $6,164,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

