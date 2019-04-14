American Century Companies Inc. Has $5.05 Million Stake in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.53% of Endurance International Group worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 1,795.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 255,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,835,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after acquiring an additional 193,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 441,542 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,436,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after acquiring an additional 165,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $61,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Bryson sold 4,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $35,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,840 shares of company stock worth $177,594. 50.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EIGI stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The firm has a market cap of $934.47 million, a P/E ratio of 227.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIGI. BidaskClub upgraded Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endurance International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

