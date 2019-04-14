American Century Companies Inc. Acquires Shares of 300,864 PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 300,864 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PGTI opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. PGT Innovations Inc has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $836.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.01.
PGTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PGT Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.
In other PGT Innovations news, insider Jeffrey T. Jackson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $43,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Feintuch acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $58,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,282. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
Featured Article: Derivative
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI).
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.