Ameresco (AMRC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMRC. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Ameresco stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $757.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Anderson sold 7,819 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $121,194.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Bakas sold 2,720 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $41,452.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,238 in the last ninety days. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 415,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 101,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 38,236 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. 29.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

