Ameren Corp (AEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.70. Ameren posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on Ameren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ameren from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ameren has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $74.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $1,067,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,874.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Bruce A. Steinke sold 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $456,280.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,871.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,873 shares of company stock worth $8,639,431. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ameren by 836.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,596 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ameren by 6,342.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,701,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,368 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ameren by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,401,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,412,000 after acquiring an additional 900,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ameren by 32.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,444,000 after acquiring an additional 770,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Ameren by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,179,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,295,000 after acquiring an additional 687,592 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

