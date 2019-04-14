Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMCX shares. BidaskClub raised Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $60.05 on Friday. Amc Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $50.45 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $772.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 187.32% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of Amc Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,412.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

