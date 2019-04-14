Ambarella (AMBA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ambarella from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.67.

AMBA opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 1.05. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,886 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $81,286.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,674 shares in the company, valued at $416,949.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,409 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $235,183.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,886 shares of company stock valued at $936,308 in the last quarter. 5.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

