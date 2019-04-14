Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,071 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.81. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The mining company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $696.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.52 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 509.82% and a net margin of 47.17%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.39%.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $35,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $41,551. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 12,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $127,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.50 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.16.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

