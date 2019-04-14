Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Belmond Ltd (BEL)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Belmond were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEL. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Belmond by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 144,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Belmond by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,733,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after buying an additional 36,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Belmond by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,683,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,470,000 after buying an additional 727,043 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belmond during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Belmond during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Belmond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belmond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of Belmond stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Belmond Ltd has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Belmond had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Belmond Ltd will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Belmond Profile

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

