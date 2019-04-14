Amalgamated Bank Acquires 5,227 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 101.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17,692.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.58. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $216.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.69 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Ralph L. Mcdade sold 1,975 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $61,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.37.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

