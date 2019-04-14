Altitude Group (ALT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Altitude Group (LON:ALT) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ALT opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 million and a P/E ratio of -45.48. Altitude Group has a twelve month low of GBX 66.16 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 111.90 ($1.46). The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

In other Altitude Group news, insider Nichole Stella purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £9,030 ($11,799.29). Also, insider Martin Roy Varley sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £98,800 ($129,099.70).

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions to the print, promotional, and clothing industries in the North America and the United Kingdom. The company enables the buyers and sellers of products to interact and trade, through the provision of technology, promotional products, Websites, magazines, search portals, business management software, catalogues, and exhibition services.

