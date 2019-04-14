Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 28,727 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 28,727 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,060,026.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, James Ralph Scapa sold 16,814 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $624,471.96.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The software reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.70 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,562 shares of the software’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,763 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,688 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,727 shares of the software’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

