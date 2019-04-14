Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) Holdings Lifted by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,343,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,081 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $12,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 167,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,775,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,286,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.52 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

In related news, insider Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

