Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Holdings Cut by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.14% of Allegheny Technologies worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2,107.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,093,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

In related news, Director Barabara S. Jeremiah sold 7,500 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $192,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,463.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Harshman sold 20,208 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $588,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,628 shares of company stock worth $1,301,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Buckingham Research set a $45.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

Shares of ATI opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $30.18.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.88 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

