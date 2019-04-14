Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research set a $45.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

NYSE ATI opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.39.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barabara S. Jeremiah sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $192,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,463.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Harshman sold 10,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $314,021.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,542 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2,107.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,093,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

