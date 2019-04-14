Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Receives $11.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AQN shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.48. 289,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.27%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

