Alector Inc (ALEC) Short Interest Up 48.1% in March

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,017,633 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the March 15th total of 2,037,210 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,725 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other Alector news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 411,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,822,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALEC. Cowen began coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink began coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.
Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Alector
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
