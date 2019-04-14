Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Stake Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,292,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,013 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $78,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.03.

NYSE:ALK opened at $60.63 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $50,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $82,783.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brandon Pedersen sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $249,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,776 shares of company stock valued at $551,687. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

