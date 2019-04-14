AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS) Stake Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of AK Steel worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in AK Steel during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AK Steel during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AK Steel during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in AK Steel by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKS stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.83. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

AKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on AK Steel to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Clarkson Capital cut AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut AK Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut AK Steel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

AK Steel Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

