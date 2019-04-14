Airbus (AIR) PT Set at €132.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €124.00 ($144.19) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €126.83 ($147.48).

Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

