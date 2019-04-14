Air China Ltd (AIRYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIRYY. Zacks Investment Research cut Air China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC began coverage on Air China in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

Get Air China alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AIRYY remained flat at $$25.11 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Air China has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.