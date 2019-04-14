AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AGNC Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.58. AGNC Investment reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AGNC Investment.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.58 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Nomura assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AGNC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.17. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $19.72.

The business also recently declared a apr 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.91%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

