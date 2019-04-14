AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Stake Decreased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 571,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,494 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.1% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 80,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other AFLAC news, insider Masatoshi Koide sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,293,895.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,855.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,232.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 89,244 shares of company stock worth $4,363,557 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

