AerCap Holdings (AER) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,130,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 682,860 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $84,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AerCap by 4,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,332,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AerCap by 225.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,655,000 after buying an additional 899,363 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $20,616,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $17,738,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in AerCap by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 529,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,963,000 after buying an additional 182,998 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AER stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.87. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $64.00 target price on AerCap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AerCap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

