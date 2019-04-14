Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 366,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,102 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,047 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the third quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 25,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 449,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 49,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price objective for the company. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.71.

NYSE XOM opened at $80.92 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

