Advisor Group Inc. Has $77,000 Position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,345,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IEUS stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $60.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/advisor-group-inc-has-77000-position-in-ishares-msci-europe-small-cap-etf-ieus.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.