AdultChain Price Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (XXX)

AdultChain (CURRENCY:XXX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, AdultChain has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdultChain has a market cap of $15,188.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of AdultChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdultChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00072097 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00031007 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006883 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000307 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AdultChain Coin Profile

XXX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2014. AdultChain’s total supply is 54,917,266 coins and its circulating supply is 49,917,231 coins. AdultChain’s official website is adultchain.xxx. AdultChain’s official Twitter account is @adultchain.

AdultChain Coin Trading

AdultChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdultChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdultChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdultChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

