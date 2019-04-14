Adobe Inc (ADBE) Director Sells $317,166.19 in Stock

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director John E. Warnock sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $317,166.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,233.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ADBE stock opened at $271.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $277.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 928 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,767 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.56.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

