Adient (ADNT) Shares Gap Up to $18.24

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.42, but opened at $18.24. Adient shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 6592910 shares.
ADNT has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Adient and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.39.
The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at about $473,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 166.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,860,000 after purchasing an additional 570,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 87.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,855,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,535 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 24.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 100.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter.
About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)
Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.
