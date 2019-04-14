Adient (ADNT) Shares Gap Up to $18.24

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.42, but opened at $18.24. Adient shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 6592910 shares.

ADNT has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Adient and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.39.

Get Adient alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adient PLC will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at about $473,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 166.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,860,000 after purchasing an additional 570,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 87.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,855,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,535 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 24.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 100.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Adient (ADNT) Shares Gap Up to $18.24” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/adient-adnt-shares-gap-up-to-18-24.html.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.