Adenz Price Reaches $0.0001 (DNZ)

Adenz (CURRENCY:DNZ) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Adenz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Adenz has traded up 129.9% against the U.S. dollar. Adenz has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Adenz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000626 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000454 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Adenz

Adenz is a coin. Adenz’s total supply is 5,333,061 coins. The official website for Adenz is adenz.org . Adenz’s official Twitter account is @AdenzProject

Buying and Selling Adenz

Adenz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adenz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adenz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adenz using one of the exchanges listed above.

