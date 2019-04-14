Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.12% of Aaron’s worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Aaron’s by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $10,978,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period.

AAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $57.00 price target on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

AAN opened at $53.13 on Friday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $993.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $347,396.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $697,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,978.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,344,388 in the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

