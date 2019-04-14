8,404 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Purchased by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,362,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,262,000 after buying an additional 39,278 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $13,572,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In other Hubbell news, VP An-Ping Hsieh sold 6,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $772,450.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.29.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $125.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $137.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.09%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “8,404 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Purchased by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/8404-shares-in-hubbell-incorporated-hubb-purchased-by-w-e-donoghue-co-llc.html.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.