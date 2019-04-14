$609.20 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report $609.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $605.20 million to $613.20 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $647.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.48 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.98 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth approximately $129,327,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $66,115,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $60,293,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,648,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,058,000 after buying an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,373,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,682,000 after purchasing an additional 46,894 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.05. 344,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $37.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

