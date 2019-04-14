$60.00 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will post $60.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.85 million and the highest is $61.33 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $55.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $249.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.45 million to $257.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $269.87 million, with estimates ranging from $246.06 million to $289.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 72.08% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.95. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 16,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

