6 Meridian Acquires Shares of 3,404 MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 7.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKC opened at $153.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.78. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $156.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.26.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 94,400 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $14,298,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,553 shares in the company, valued at $31,286,582.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,200 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $1,421,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,720,132.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,600 shares of company stock worth $28,320,076 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.57.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

