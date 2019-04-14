53,932 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

In other FirstEnergy news, EVP Leila L. Vespoli sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $1,008,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.92 and a 12 month high of $42.13.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 21.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FE. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/53932-shares-in-firstenergy-corp-fe-purchased-by-pacer-advisors-inc.html.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.