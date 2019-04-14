49,127 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Acquired by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.50. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $880.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.41 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Debo Mukherjee purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $31,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

