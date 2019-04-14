41,773 Shares in ProShares UltraShort Silver (ZSL) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares UltraShort Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of NYSEARCA ZSL opened at $40.00 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Silver has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $45.75.
About ProShares UltraShort Silver
Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.