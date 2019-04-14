41,773 Shares in ProShares UltraShort Silver (ZSL) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares UltraShort Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA ZSL opened at $40.00 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Silver has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $45.75.

About ProShares UltraShort Silver

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

