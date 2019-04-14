$349.95 Million in Sales Expected for Matrix Service Co (MTRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) to announce $349.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $354.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $345.00 million. Matrix Service reported sales of $245.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.23 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Matrix Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

MTRX opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $529.53 million, a PE ratio of 129.20 and a beta of 1.09. Matrix Service has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $25.75.

In related news, VP Rick J. Bennett sold 2,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $60,621.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan R. Updyke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $64,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,104 shares of company stock worth $213,622. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Matrix Service by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,151,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,471,000 after purchasing an additional 158,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

