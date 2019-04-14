$29.50 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report $29.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.10 million and the lowest is $28.50 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $26.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $120.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $121.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $126.17 million, with estimates ranging from $124.50 million to $127.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.53 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Hovde Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

In other news, Director Robb Evans bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $403,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $443,570. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 75.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 116,309 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 28,925 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after buying an additional 70,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $377.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

