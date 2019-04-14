259 Shares in Intuit Inc. (INTU) Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 259 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Intuit by 17,362.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,327,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 20,211,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 46,373.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,858,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,932,000 after buying an additional 2,851,950 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $422,227,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,251,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,986,545,000 after buying an additional 1,457,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $148,172,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.10, for a total transaction of $228,073.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total transaction of $1,016,503.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,757,853 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.00.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $260.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.11 and a 1 year high of $272.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 22.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.50%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

