2,480,526 Shares in Radian Group Inc (RDN) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,480,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,582,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.16% of Radian Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,533,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter worth $53,184,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,003,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,785,000 after buying an additional 817,362 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1,150,026.5% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 782,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 782,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 181.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,169,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,169,000 after buying an additional 754,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NYSE:RDN opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60. Radian Group Inc has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.07 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.60% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

