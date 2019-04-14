2,345 Shares in J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 25.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $155.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.49. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $125.98 and a 52 week high of $162.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $271.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, January 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

