2,303 Shares in AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $39.52 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.85. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Main First Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

