2,157 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 440.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,011,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $2,331,790.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,858.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 19,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $1,813,567.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,054 shares of company stock valued at $12,504,328. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

ROST opened at $97.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $104.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.58% and a net margin of 10.60%. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.55 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

