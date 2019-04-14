$210.13 Million in Sales Expected for FireEye Inc (FEYE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will announce $210.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210.70 million and the lowest is $209.50 million. FireEye reported sales of $199.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year sales of $885.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $881.00 million to $889.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $947.10 million, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $963.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FireEye.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 21.37% and a negative net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $217.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

NASDAQ:FEYE traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,709. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.04. FireEye has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $20.61.

In related news, President Travis M. Reese sold 101,617 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $1,698,020.07. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 904,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,107,460.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 55,775 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $932,000.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 501,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,382,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,255 shares of company stock worth $3,479,941. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FireEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,475,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,563,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,018,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,171,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,470,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FireEye (FEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.