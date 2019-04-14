$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc (BAX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will report sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $11.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.61 billion to $11.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Shares of BAX opened at $79.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 38,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $2,940,443.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,374,676.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $465,135.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,302.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,286 shares of company stock worth $7,399,039 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,398,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 470,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,398,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 470,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Baxter International by 267.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,570,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $814,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,615,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,073,000 after purchasing an additional 136,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

