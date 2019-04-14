$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc (BAX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will report sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $11.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.61 billion to $11.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.10%.
Shares of BAX opened at $79.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.09.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 24.92%.
In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 38,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $2,940,443.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,374,676.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $465,135.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,302.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,286 shares of company stock worth $7,399,039 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,398,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 470,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,398,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 470,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Baxter International by 267.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,570,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $814,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,615,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,073,000 after purchasing an additional 136,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
